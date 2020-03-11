Allplastics’ polycarbonate solutions for the storm season

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

The east coast of Australia recently experienced wild storms that caused catastrophic damage to infrastructure, homes, schools, factories, churches and many other structures.

Glass or acrylic skylights are the worst affected during storms, strong wind gusts or hail. Pergolas and awnings with thin corrugated sheets are also prone to severe damage from hail.

So what can you do to prepare for the storm season? Are there options to minimise the impact of extreme weather phenomena?

Clear or opal polycarbonate skylights offer 250 times the strength of normal glass skylights, keeping them virtually indestructible during severe storms.

Flat tinted, clear or opal polycarbonate from Allplastics Engineering is recommended for outdoor use. Supplied with a 10-year warranty, flat polycarbonate sheets – unlike corrugated sheets – will not collect dust, leaves or other debris.

You can also create wind barriers in outdoor structures such as carports, pergolas and walkways. The above photo shows a project where metal mesh is cladded with tinted polycarbonate panels. The polycarbonate panels are virtually indestructible and will prevent wind coming through the metal mesh. The same principle applies to trellis and other decorative panels.

Polycarbonate is available in flat solid sheets as well as multiwall (honeycomb structure) sheets. Solid sheets are less likely to be dented in a hailstorm and generally are easier to install for flat roofs. The multiwall polycarbonate requires a 7-degree pitch to allow the aggregated moisture to run off.

Clear, Opal and Tinted Polycarbonate

Key features include outstanding toughness, good chemical resistance to solvents and cleaners, good electrical insulation, outstanding weather-ability, and temperature range of -40°C to +130°C.

Polycarbonate sheets are ideal for balustrades, glazing and noise walls.

Availability of UV polycarbonate sheets

Size (mm): 2440 x 1220, 2440 x 1830, 3000 x 2000 x 6; Thickness (mm): 1-12

Colours: Clear, Opal, Tints, Frost (made to order)

Talk to the team at Allplastics Engineering for ideas on how to protect your property and be storm ready with minimum cost.