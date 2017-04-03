Search
Home > Allplastics offers CNC machining of engineering plastics
Related Supplier News
Lifting efficiency with HDPE rollers
Lifting efficiency with HDPE rollers
Allplastics Engineering offers a custom plastic machining service for a variety of industries in a wide spectrum of engineering plastics.
UHMWPE – Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Sheets Very Abrasion Resistant
UHMWPE – Ultra High Molecular Weight ...
Natural UHMWPE is an excellent general purpose engineering plastic available in Sheets and Rods.Whether your industry is medical, veterinary, coal, grain, pharmaceuticals or meat preparation, UHMWPE will reliably slide your materials and components.It ...
Allplastics helps UNSW racing team by routing honeycomb panels
Allplastics helps UNSW racing team ...
UNSW Redback Racing relies on Allplastics Engineering for the CNC routing of panels used in the design of their formula racing car.

Allplastics offers CNC machining of engineering plastics

By Allplastics Engineering 03 April 2017
Supplier News
article image Allplastics Engineering has been providing precision machining of plastics since 1974
logo
02 94176111

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Allplastics Engineering offers a broad range of engineering plastics as well as precision machining services for plastics.

Engineering plastics available from Allplastics Engineering include Acetal (Delrin), Nylon, PTFE, HDPE, Polycarbonate, Acrylic, ABS, Polypropylene and Polyurethane as well as high performance plastics such as PEEK and Ertalyte.

Allplastics Engineering has also been providing precision machining of plastics since 1974. The company offers CNC turning and CNC routing services for prototypes and production runs.

Additionally, services such as polishing, diamond edge polishing and gluing are offered for finished projects.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

CNC Routing Engineering Plastics Precision Machining CNC Turning Cnc Machining Equipment