Allplastics offers CNC machining of engineering plastics

Allplastics Engineering offers a broad range of engineering plastics as well as precision machining services for plastics.

Engineering plastics available from Allplastics Engineering include Acetal (Delrin), Nylon, PTFE, HDPE, Polycarbonate, Acrylic, ABS, Polypropylene and Polyurethane as well as high performance plastics such as PEEK and Ertalyte.

Allplastics Engineering has also been providing precision machining of plastics since 1974. The company offers CNC turning and CNC routing services for prototypes and production runs.

Additionally, services such as polishing, diamond edge polishing and gluing are offered for finished projects.