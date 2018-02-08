Search
Home > Allplastics is now ISO 9001:2008 compliant
Allplastics is now ISO 9001:2008 compliant

By Allplastics Engineering 08 February 2018
Supplier News
article image Allplastics Engineering achieves ISO 9001:2008 compliance
Allplastics Engineering has been formally registered by QAS International as an ISO 9001:2008 compliant company following an extensive audit process covering their management systems, standards and guidelines.

Managing Director Vic Kalloghlian thanked all of their employees and consultants who were involved in the development and implementation of the system including IMSM Ltd.

Operations manager Raffi Kalloghlian is confident that the certification will serve their company, employees and customers very well.

The certification covers the specialities of Allplastics Engineering including precision machining, fabrication and supply of plastics.

Allplastics Engineering has over 40 years of experience in the plastics industry, serving a wide spectrum of industries including transportation, food, medical, construction, defence, mining, materials handling and more.

