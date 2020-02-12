Search
Allplastics encourages STEM program with precision machined plastics

By Allplastics Engineering 12 February 2020
Supplier News
Allplastics Engineering has worked with several schools, providing them with custom machined or fabricated components for a diverse range of projects.

Allplastics was recently associated with the successful Parramatta Marist High School STEM Program – the program represents an approach to learning that is focused on four disciplines: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The students from Parramatta Marist approached Allplastics Engineering to seek advice on the correct selection of polymers for their racing wheels. Acetal and Green UHMWPE achieved the optimum results.

John Phillips, head of Parramatta Marist STEM department, commented, “Thank you Allplastics and Raffi for the wonderful specialist service you provide.

“…the boys won the Regional Final of F1 in Schools using the precision machined wheels produced by Allplastics. They are looking to win the State Final, then onward to the National Final,” he added.

Allplastics Engineering utilises a wide range of materials such as nylon, acetal, UHMWPE, acrylic, polycarbonate, PVC, PTFE, polypropylene, PEEK and polyurethane.

