Search
Home > Allplastics creates Crocodile Dundee display for Tourism Australia
Related Supplier News
Allplastics realises designer’s vision with acrylic mirror domes
Allplastics realises designer’s ...
Designer Chen Lu has used acrylic mirror domes to create these stunning window displays.
Allplastics brings vibrant colour to school playground
Allplastics brings vibrant colour ...
Allplastics was engaged by Dee Why School in Sydney’s Northern Beaches district to create a colourful surrounding for the students' playground.
Unbreakable mirrors for home gym walls
Unbreakable mirrors for home gym ...
Allplastics Engineering offers a range of lightweight yet strong polycarbonate and acrylic mirrors for home gymnasium walls.

Allplastics creates Crocodile Dundee display for Tourism Australia

By Allplastics Engineering 22 August 2020
Supplier News
article image The Crocodile Dundee-themed display window
logo
02 80382000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Allplastics Engineering was commissioned by Tourism Australia to create a display window for an exhibit based on the theme of the legendary Crocodile Dundee movie.

Thirty years since Mick Dundee became a global sensation as the star of Crocodile Dundee, the highest-grossing Australian film of all time, Tourism Australia decided to commemorate the great success of the Crocodile Dundee campaign.

Allplastics Engineering completed the customised mounting of the exhibition window in consultation with Tourism Australia.

The exhibition window displays the classic armaments of Crocodile Dundee, including his bowie knife, leather waistcoat, crocodile teeth hat and necklace among others. To prevent damage from the elements and allow easy transportation, all those ‘treasures’ are protected in a custom fabricated clear acrylic showcase and hung on the wall.

Allplastics Engineering also offers a bubble-free gluing joint for showcases in galleries and museums. The special glue will be dried under UV lights to provide a quality edge and joints.

On 2018, Tourism Australia launched a new, star-studded Crocodile Dundee-inspired TV commercial at the Super Bowl, which went viral and caused nostalgia among Crocodile Dundee fans.

The Allplastics team helped Tourism Australia mark the achievement by fabricating extremely high-quality displays within a short deadline.

Get Allplastics’ expertise and support for your point of sale, exhibition stand, window display, gallery showcase, museum exhibit and shop fit-out by utilising a wide selection of clear, frost and colour materials.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Acrylic Displays Acrylic Sheets