Allplastics creates Crocodile Dundee display for Tourism Australia

Allplastics Engineering was commissioned by Tourism Australia to create a display window for an exhibit based on the theme of the legendary Crocodile Dundee movie.

Thirty years since Mick Dundee became a global sensation as the star of Crocodile Dundee, the highest-grossing Australian film of all time, Tourism Australia decided to commemorate the great success of the Crocodile Dundee campaign.

Allplastics Engineering completed the customised mounting of the exhibition window in consultation with Tourism Australia.

The exhibition window displays the classic armaments of Crocodile Dundee, including his bowie knife, leather waistcoat, crocodile teeth hat and necklace among others. To prevent damage from the elements and allow easy transportation, all those ‘treasures’ are protected in a custom fabricated clear acrylic showcase and hung on the wall.

Allplastics Engineering also offers a bubble-free gluing joint for showcases in galleries and museums. The special glue will be dried under UV lights to provide a quality edge and joints.

On 2018, Tourism Australia launched a new, star-studded Crocodile Dundee-inspired TV commercial at the Super Bowl, which went viral and caused nostalgia among Crocodile Dundee fans.

The Allplastics team helped Tourism Australia mark the achievement by fabricating extremely high-quality displays within a short deadline.

