Allplastics brings vibrant colour to school playground

By Allplastics Engineering 03 July 2020
Supplier News
article image Acrylic panels stand out for their outstanding weather resistance with no discolouration
Allplastics Engineering was engaged by Dee Why School in Sydney’s Northern Beaches district to create a colourful surrounding for the students' playground.

Allplastics supplied and cut the colourful acrylic panels, which were professionally installed by LaCava Concepts to add a stunning and vibrant edge to the school playground.

Allplastics collaborated with LaCava to select the most appropriate materials and custom-fabricate the panels according to the site requirements. To create the colourful surround, tinted acrylic sheets were utilised on the outer perimeter of the fence and abrasion resistant polycarbonate clear panels on the inside perimeter.

Acrylic panels stand out for their outstanding weather resistance with no discolouration, which combined with impact resistance and optical performance, make them suitable for a wide range of applications. The inner polycarbonate is virtually unbreakable and protects the tinted acrylic panels from ball games and accidental contact. The abrasion-resistant coating maintains the clarity of the polycarbonate while also providing extra UV protection against sunlight in the summer months.

The school authorities were extremely impressed with the results and the expertise of the installer in achieving the desired outcome. Arianne McCombie, Special Ed teacher at DET gave positive feedback with the words, “Absolutely thrilled with the work. It looks fabulous! The staff and students love it!”

Allplastics stocks, fabricates and supplies Australia’s widest range of niche architectural and practical building plastics. If you want to add more colour to your design, let Allplastics provide you with the distinctive edge.

