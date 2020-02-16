Allplastics adds colour and spark to University of Sydney’s ‘Wonderlab’

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

The clever combination of colourful tinted acrylics and lighting at ‘Wonderlab’

Allplastics Engineering supplied various acrylic materials to the University of Sydney School of Architecture, Design and Planning for their Design Graduate Exhibition held in December 2019.

The Allplastics Architectural division has been supporting the design and architecture education sector for over a decade. The University of Sydney Design Graduate Exhibition transformed their Homebase into the ‘Wonderlab’ where guests could experience a range of big ideas showcased by the graduating students.

“We were extremely pleased with the exhibits at the graduation show this year,” commented Vic Kalloghlian, managing director of Allplastics Engineering.

“The materials we provided and fabricated added ambience to the venue through the clever combination of colourful tinted acrylics and lighting. The Design Graduate event exhibits successfully pushed the boundaries at the intersection of design and technology, deploying cutting edge ideas across virtual reality, artificial intelligence, bio design and more.

“These are the designers creating a better world and we would like to congratulate all graduating students on their achievements,” he added.

Allplastics recently received the following acknowledgement from the University:

“On behalf of the University of Sydney School of Architecture, Design and Planning we thank Vic Kalloghlian and the Allplastics Engineering team for their support at this year’s grad show. Your sponsorship significantly contributed to the immense success of the night and the quality of the exhibition presentation.”

Allplastics stocks, fabricates and supplies a broad range of niche architectural and practical building plastics.