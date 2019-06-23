AIR-Board Black design panels for interior and acoustic applications

The Allplastics Engineering Architectural Division presents a new series of design panels from Design Composite for use in interior and acoustic applications. The launch of the new black AIR-Board product series by Design Composite follows the ongoing trend towards clear shapes and colours, while giving thermoplastic panels even more impact in terms of design and lighting effects.

Black represents a ‘back to the basics’ approach to design – this colour eliminates reflection and overexposure to the eye, thereby allowing light, shadows, nuances, textures and tones to come into their own. Consequently, the panels become a highlight in every room and venue.

AIR-Board Black panels find versatile application as room dividers, privacy screens and acoustic panels, creating impactful interior design with their unique look and flexible options. In some lighting applications, the black panels even develop a fascinating, iridescent life of their own.

The black composite panels create the perfect balance between translucence and privacy in a new way. The panel’s translucence and light-scattering effects complement unique technical properties such as fire resistance (UV PC flame retardant), low weight and very high rigidity, making the decorative panels extremely attractive for a wide range of applications.

The panels with AIR-Board honeycomb core and polycarbonate or acrylic facing sheets are especially suitable for UV-resistant sun protection in interior design, as multifunctional, visually appealing acoustic panels in modern offices, administrative buildings, and hotel and entertainment venues as well as in areas beyond the workplace such as retail or trade fair design.

The timeless look of AIR-Board black panels combined with a broad range of variants and acoustic function allows easy integration in a multitude of room applications.

The AIR-Board series offers the honeycomb core in three different sizes, which can be combined with various transparent or coloured facing sheets. The different layers and core structures allow a variety of imaginative design options.

Recommended only for indoor applications, AIR-Board sheets measure 3020mm x 1000mm x 19mm as standard.

Allplastics will be receiving shipments in September 2019 – reserve your orders today.