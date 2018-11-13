Add colour to your garden with Perspex Frost panels

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

PERSPEX Frost is a premium international brand of horizontal and vertical panels featuring a unique double-sided finish and renowned for its consistent quality, rich colour palette and inspiring surface effects.

Available from Allplastics Engineering , PERSPEX Frost is ideal for a range of point of sale displays and applications, and carries a 10-year guarantee covering both internal and external applications.

Zest at the Australian Garden Show Sydney

Allplastics Engineering provided the displays for the silver winning garden ‘Zest’ in the ‘City Gardens’ category at the Australian Garden Show Sydney four years ago. Designed by Kevin Quelch of inovasis design to be comfortable, practical and useful for small, inner city spaces, the garden had a futuristic look created with Allplastics’ PERSPEX Frost vertical and horizontal panels (6mm thick) in Lime Zest and Burnt Orange colours. Diffused light and shadows added to a mesmerising atmosphere.

The Zest City Garden was well-liked by the audience who voted it 3rd overall of the 30 gardens on display in the People’s Choice Award.

Celebrating Australia’s love of gardens and outdoor spaces, the Australian Garden Show Sydney is held annually in Centennial Park, Sydney. The garden show aims to present the future of horticulture and outdoor design trends, and draws participation from international and local landscape designers.

The Australian Garden Show Sydney is the place to launch new ideas and products in gardening and horticulture for retailers. Let Allplastics provide displays for your next project where a unique and quality finish is required.

PERSPEX Frost panels are easily bent, thermoformed and fabricated; fully recyclable; available in a large palette of colours; suitable for food contact; and translucent. The panels have a unique double-sided finish and leave no visible fingerprints.

PERSPEX Frost panels measure 3050mm x 2030mm in size and come in thicknesses of 3mm, 6mm and 10mm (depending on colour choice). Other thicknesses are available for special projects.

PERSPEX Frost panels find application in diverse areas including hospitality in the form of server trays, decorative shapes, and food risers; kitchen door inserts and wardrobe panels; lighting; office partitions, counters, and workstations; point of sale displays; privacy screens; and shop fittings.