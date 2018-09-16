Search
Acrylic showcases, shelves and displays with ‘vibrant joints’

By Allplastics Engineering 16 September 2018
article image These vibrant joints project colour to all defined edges
Allplastics Engineering adds a new edge to their acrylic fabrication skills with ‘vibrant joints’.

Backed by more than 30 years of experience in the fabrication of plastics, the Allplastics Innovation team can now produce acrylic showcases, shelves, plinths and museum displays with vibrant joints in translucent colours.

Available in aqua blue, sublime green, subtle pink, distinct black or a combination of colours, these vibrant joints project colour to all defined edges, creating an eye-catching and classy effect.

Allplastics can join acrylic from 2mm to 50mm thick, all bubble-free.

