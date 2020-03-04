Search
Acrylic mirrors for highly reflective signage

By Allplastics Engineering 04 March 2020
article image CNC routed mirrors at Tongue and Groove showroom
Allplastics Engineering presents acrylic mirrors in a wide range of colours from silver, gold, grey and bronze to the spectacular red, blue, green, pink, amber, purple and yellow shades.

Allplastics offers a cut-to-size service as well as CNC routing of logos, letters, numbers and customised shapes.

Allplastics supplied bronze mirror sheets to the spectacular Tongue and Groove showroom in Waterloo where specifiers, renovators and architects go for inspirational ideas and practical solutions. The coloured acrylic mirror range is a safer alternative to glass – easier to handle at half the weight.

Due to the relative flexibility of Euromir, it should be adhered to a rigid substrate such as MDF for applications such as ceiling features or decorative walls.

Suitable for various commercial, display and hospitality fitouts as well as reflective signage applications, Allplastics’ coloured acrylic mirror range is perfect for adding a highly distinctive look to your next project.

