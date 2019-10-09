Search
Acrylic blades in bespoke pink add vibrant edge to Brisbane bistro

By Allplastics Engineering 09 October 2019
Supplier News
article image The bistro’s twin curved espresso and cocktail bars are topped with pink and clear acrylic panels
The architectural fabrication team at Allplastics Engineering customised acrylic blades for the Eagle Lane bistro in Brisbane.

A restaurant, cocktail and espresso bar as well as a laneway kiosk for city dwellers on the move, Eagle Lane operates out of a vast industrial space softened with mid-century modern touches such as brass and copper accents, cognac leather seating and sculptural timber ceiling.

For the special fitout, the Allplastics team created a custom made vibrant edge on the 10mm thick acrylic L-shaped blades in a bespoke pink colour chosen by the project designer Pinto Tuncer in Melbourne and professionally installed by Unita project managers in June 2019.

The bistro’s twin curved espresso and cocktail bars are topped with pink and clear acrylic panels that play with the light angles and accentuate the scale of the available space.

Vibrant Edge is an innovation that allows designers, architects and exhibition managers the latitude to introduce a wide variety of colours as well as black or white edges in fitouts, showcases and joinery fixtures.

