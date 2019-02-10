Search
Acrylic and polycarbonate mirrors from Allplastics
Acrylic and polycarbonate mirrors from Allplastics

By Allplastics Engineering 10 February 2019
Supplier News
Katoomba Library
02 80382000

Allplastics Engineering announces the availability of acrylic and polycarbonate mirrors for different applications.

Silver polycarbonate mirrors are available in 3mm and 6mm thicknesses.

Acrylic mirrors are available in silver, gold, bronze, red, blue and grey sheets measuring 3m x 2m x 3mm thick. These sheets can be cut to size and shape, glued, and edges polished for a diverse range of decorative applications.

Polycarbonate mirror sheets are the toughest mirrors available on the market. Featuring high impact strength and shatter resistance, which is 250 times that of standard glass, these mirrors are virtually unbreakable.

Polycarbonate mirror sheets are recommended for applications where glass is too dangerous to use, and acrylic mirrors don’t have enough strength.

For applications where scratch resistance is required, Allplastics offers hard coat polycarbonate mirrors in a 2440 x 1220mm sheet size with 6mm thickness.

