New safety barrier reel keeping F&B workplaces safe

Alemlube has introduced a new safety barrier reel designed specifically to provide a temporary visual barrier in food manufacturing, processing, warehousing or similar environments. The BRP5216 safety barrier reel contains 16 metres of a red/white safety band that can be used to identify and separate out hazardous or dangerous areas, cordon off high security zones as well as isolate non-public restricted areas in the interest of employee OH&S and general safety.

The BRP5216 safety barrier reel is also ideal for blocking off access to people attempting to enter through roller doors that need to be open for ventilation and light as well as to allow forklift traffic.

The safety band is effortlessly and quickly unattached and retracted when access is required. The durable and long lasting red/white safety band comes complete with a circular hook/eyelet that easily attaches to any suitable fixing point up to 16 metres from the reel. Additional reels can be added to delineate larger, more expansive areas.

An automatic spring rewind mechanism in the robust plastic outer casing efficiently rewinds the safety band for storage after use. The reel can be mounted or demounted via the integral swivelling steel wall bracket that allows it to rotate through approximately 180 degrees.

The BRP5216 safety barrier reel is the perfect safety device during maintenance processes, enabling personnel to cordon off areas where machines or vehicles are being serviced. The safety barrier reel addresses the issue of workplace and employee safety in and around food processing plants, beverage bottling plants, general manufacturing facilities, warehouses and distribution centres.