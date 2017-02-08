Pronal relocates to new expanded facility in Rydalmere, NSW

Elastomer engineering specialist Pronal has moved to a bigger facility in Rydalmere, NSW to better serve its customers. A leading manufacturer of pipeline maintenance, safe lifting and environmental protection products, Pronal is represented throughout Australasia by Air Springs Supply .

The new facility at Unit 18, 38-46 South Street in Rydalmere, NSW is more centrally located for distribution to customers as well as service and supply networks nationally while also providing additional space for inventory and spare parts.

Pronal products such as cushions, stoppers, grippers, lifting bags and storage tanks are deployed in a broad range of applications from safe lifting of static plant and mobile machinery, through to pipeline construction, maintenance and pipeline pollution prevention. With their engineering expertise extending from onshore mining and quarrying, to water resources protection, offshore petroleum exploration and sub-sea operations, Pronal addresses the requirements of clients across local government, public utilities and private industry.

Pronal’s products are designed and engineered for simplicity, portability and re-use. There is no need for maintenance workers to carry huge amounts of gear on-site and the stoppers themselves are easy to transport around plants to remote locations, where they can be used and moved repeatedly. Pronal products help companies achieve regulatory compliance in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

Pronal Sales and Marketing Manager, Mr James Maslin explained that a key requirement for their new headquarters was to allow better access for all their customers as well as provide additional space for their products to improve availability and lead times. The Rydalmere facility ticked all the boxes and looked bright and professional at the same time.

Pronal's Australian distributor, Air Springs Supply, is Australia's leading supplier of air springs and associated pneumatic technology for industrial and transport sectors.

For more information about Air Springs Supply’s national distribution and technical support network, please visit www.airsprings.com.au or call (02) 8877 5500.