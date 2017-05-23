Marsh Mellow springs eliminating production issues with consistent performance

Compact, tough and quiet in operation, cylindrical Marsh Mellow springs are constructed of a solid rubber core with a hollow centre and several plies of fabric-reinforced rubber as an outer cover

Production is the first casualty of the problem of compression set in metal coil springs that support crushing and screening equipment. Operations and maintenance engineers are aware that fatigue in metal springs can result in permanent compression well below their original design height. When these springs don’t perform to their original specifications, the vibrating equipment they support potentially becomes unstable and prone to breakages.

For instance, one side of a screen or rusher may suffer more wear than another, affecting dynamic stability, imposing uneven loads and even leading to breakages and production interruptions as workers have to crawl through inaccessible potentially hazardous spaces to make repairs and install replacements.

The proven rubber-and-fabric Marsh Mellow springs from Firestone, distributed and backed by the national resources of the market-leading pneumatic actuation and isolation company, Air Springs Supply , offer the perfect solution for the compression set problem.

Marsh Mellow springs deliver multiple advantages including minimal compression set suffered over the life of the part, allowing them to be changed in and out of different sets of springs without upsetting the dynamic balance of the whole set; ruggedly engineered product with minimal risk of breaking, splintering or fragmenting like a metal spring; consistent performance regardless of changing loads, while offering high lateral stability and compact size; silent operation with more spring travel and greater load capacities than conventional coil springs; and ability to outperform all-rubber alternatives in many areas, such as greater load capacity and more compact size for comparable tasks.

Marsh Mellow spring components (rubber, bias plies, size of centre) are combined in different configurations to meet specific load and performance requirements of different crushing and screening equipment, providing greater flexibility and precision.

Apart from exhibiting exceptionally high overload characteristics, Marsh Mellow springs do not fail catastrophically, offering some support even during failure. With no moving parts, there is no need for maintenance or lubrication to maintain their performance.

