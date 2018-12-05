South Carolina DHEC Smart Business Recycling Program recognises AFL

The waste reduction, recycling and reuse program at AFL Telecommunications was recognised by the DHEC’s Smart Business Recycling Program earlier this year. AFL is an international manufacturer of fibre optic cables, connectivity and equipment. The company won the Smart Business Award for their ‘Outstanding Waste Reduction and Recycling’ efforts.

One of five South Carolina companies recognised by DHEC’s Smart Business Recycling Program this year, AFL is ISO 14001 certified and focuses on environmental stewardship to achieve business goals by not only managing environmental impacts but also by reducing or eliminating them wherever possible.

“We are committed to improving our EHS performance year over year,” commented Geoff VanderVeen, director of EHS for AFL’s Spartanburg facilities. “Our associates are trained in recycling and sustainability practices and help us achieve these great results.”

Key achievements that contributed to the award include reducing electricity consumption by 35 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by 83,441 metric tons, and natural gas consumption by 28 percent. These energy reductions came from a series of improvements at the AFL facility including replacing factory lighting, air compressor upgrades, and heating and air-conditioning replacement with higher efficiency units.

In terms of AFL’s waste recycling, reduction and reuse initiatives, more than 2,300 tons of fluorescent bulbs, paper, batteries, scrap metal, aluminium, process oil, plastic and electronics were recycled; pallets and shipping containers reused; and reusable bottles and cups distributed to help reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill. These waste reduction efforts helped AFL achieve savings in waste disposal costs and earn revenue from the sale of recyclables last year. More than 82 percent of all waste generated at AFL is recycled.

DHEC’s Smart Business Recycling Program is designed to help South Carolina’s businesses reduce the environmental impact of their operations and incorporate environmental stewardship and sustainability in their business practices; promote and recognise businesses for their recycling and sustainability efforts; and provide technical assistance to help facilities begin or expand green practices. The state has a 40 percent recycling rate goal to reach by 2020.