Rogue Modular Test Suite added to AFL test and inspection range

The Rogue Modular Test Suite is part of a full range of test and inspection equipment released by AFL Telecommunications . Rogue’s features make it the most versatile field tester on the market, offering a highly flexible solution in a cost-effective package for a broad range of applications from testing large data centres to troubleshooting a few cables.

The Rogue Modular Test Suite is designed as an open platform to allow the use of custom-designed apps and modules for a specific test experience. Just snap in the different test module, team it with the app on an Android device, and Rogue can be a loss test set, an OTDR, a certification tester, or an MPO tester. Rogue also links via Bluetooth to the Focis Flex to provide inspection capability.

The Rogue device includes a free Aeros cloud account; Rogue automatically pushes data to the Aeros account, eliminating any scope for loss of data. With seamless cloud access, reporting also becomes easier as there’s no need to get hardware to the office to download data.

“By separating the functionality of the different test modules and software, AFL has created a field test suite that can do what no other tester can. The added bonus for the customer is that they only pay for what they need,” says Stefano Verardo, Product Manager.

Rogue is now available in Australia and New Zealand as part of AFL’s full T&I product range that includes optical time domain reflectometers (OTDRs), loss testing kits, inspection and cleaning, fibre identifiers, fault locators and more.