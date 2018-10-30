Fujikura 41S fusion splicer released in ANZ

I would like to enquire about AFL Telecommunications

Fusion splicing technology specialist Fujikura has released the latest version of their active cladding alignment fusion splicing range, the 41S.

The 41S utilises core sensing loss estimation technology to provide the most accurate assessment of splice loss available in any active cladding alignment splicer in the world. Enabled by Warm Splice Imaging (WSI), the 41S can determine the accuracy of core alignment by evaluation of the splice during the heating process. This technology delivers splice loss estimates with a greater level of accuracy than those based on cladding alignment alone.

The Fujikura 41S meets the portability, ruggedness and reliability requirements of any splicing application.

Key features of the Fujikura 41S splicers include 6-second splice time and 25-second shrink time; extended-life battery rated for up to 200 splice and heat cycles; long-life electrodes lasting 5,000 splices; 5" touchscreen monitor providing simple, intuitive menu navigation and a crystal clear image even in the brightest sunlight; online software updates allowing users to stay up-to-date as new splice programs become available; fully-ruggedised design with shock-, dust- and rain-proof properties; and carry case that converts to a workstation for maximum portability.

The dual-camera, active V-groove alignment system of the 41S provides consistent splicing performance in the most challenging conditions. Interchangeable sheath clamps or fibre holders provide versatility for user preference, and compatibility with fusion installable connectors.

State-of-the-art cleaver management via Bluetooth connection with the CT50 cleaver tracks usage and enables automated blade rotation as needed.

The 41S is now available in the ANZ region through AFL Telecommunications .