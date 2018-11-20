AFL’s $3500 grant to support STEM programs at children’s museum

TCMU’s FIRST LEGO League program provides children the opportunity to learn more about science and engineering

AFL Telecommunications awarded a grant of $3,500 to The Children’s Museum of the Upstate (TCMU) to support TCMU’s after-school STEM education programs.

TCMU’s FIRST LEGO League program provides children the opportunity to learn more about science and engineering, and help spark an interest in STEM fields at a young age. Targeting fourth through eighth graders, the FIRST LEGO League engages students in collaboration and innovative thinking and problem-solving.

“The goal is to not only engage children in STEM fields, but to teach them that communal gain and competition are not separate goals, but one that promotes working together and respecting one another,” said Jami Wood Emory, director of development for The Children’s Museum of the Upstate. “Gracious Professionalism and Coopertition, which is a combination of competition and cooperation, are key to the Core Values of the leagues.”

TCMU has coached and hosted many teams that have gained increasing success in the past couple of years. For the 2017-2018 group, the FIRST LEGO League team was awarded first place in the CU-ICAR Regional Qualifier and invited to participate in the state championship in January.

