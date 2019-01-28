AFL launches the ASCEND platform for larger data centres

Leading international manufacturer of fibre optic cables, equipment and accessories, AFL Telecommunications announces the launch of the platform ASCEND, designed to set the standard in larger and more technical data centre environments.

ASCEND is a modular high-density platform consisting of fibre housings, cassettes and assemblies, transforming the status quo of current data centre platforms and raising the level for future-proofing needs.

“Bandwidth demands will continue to grow and flexibility in networks will be critical,” explained Steve Polidan, general manager of AFL’s Optical Connectivity and Premise Cables division. “The ASCEND platform is designed to overcome today’s ever-changing network requirements and the entire product solution provides the flexibility and versatility needed in today’s fast-paced market.”

ASCEND fibre housings offer flexibility, functionality and ease-of-use. Key features include 1RU, 2RU and 4RU sizes with densities of up to 144, 288 and 576 fibres; front and back doors, both hinged on the bottom; removable housing cover back allowing unobstructed access to all connector interfaces; and routing rings at the front of the trays making routing patch cords easy, secured and organised.

The versatile cassette portfolio of the ASCEND platform is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, providing a wide range of options. The cassettes independently mount within the fibre management housings and trays allowing for ease of access and modularity. Cassette designs range from BASE-8 to BASE-24 and cover additional applications ranging from patch-thru connectivity to xWDM installation.

Available in single-mode and multimode, ASCEND optical cassettes feature low loss MPO connectors and VFL-compatible shuttered LC adapters. Splice cassettes include 250 µm pre-terminated single fibre pigtails and can be spliced directly to loose or ribbon fibre cables. Splice cassettes are compatible with all BASE-12 ASCEND housings. Available in single-mode and multimode, fanout cassettes are pre-terminated plug-and-play breakout modules designed to transition a trunk cable into individual connector ports.

The ASCEND platform also includes trunk cable and patch cord assemblies. Trunk cable assemblies feature AFL’s Microcore cable and the MTP PRO connector, which allows for field-reversible polarity and gender with no housing removal, exposed fibres or loose points. Available in 12 to 144 fibres in BASE-8 and BASE-12 configurations, ASCEND trunk cable assemblies include an integrated cable mounting clip, which eliminates the need for additional cable clamps, securely positioning the incoming cable and eliminating stress during installation. Patch cord assemblies are constructed with AFL’s Dual-Link cable and terminated with a field reversible LC Uniboot connector, minimising the front-side cabling footprint and reducing the impact on airflow up and down the rack and between the racks.