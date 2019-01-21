Search
AFL FlexScan OTDR upgraded with FleXpress test mode
AFL FlexScan OTDR upgraded with FleXpress test mode

By AFL Telecommunications 21 January 2019
FleXpress test mode is the latest software upgrade for AFL FlexScan OTDR
image
AFL Telecommunications announces the release of FleXpress test mode, the latest software upgrade for AFL FlexScan OTDR, in the ANZ region.

FlexScan OTDRs allow technicians – regardless of their expertise – to quickly and reliably troubleshoot optical networks or fully characterise newly installed or repaired networks. Using FlexScan’s innovative SmartAuto mode, multi-pulse OTDR scans quickly and accurately detect, locate, identify and measure network components and faults.

The new FleXpress test mode enables dual-wavelength network veriﬁcation in less than ﬁve seconds per ﬁbre, compared to about a full minute with previous applications.

Key features of AFL’s FleXpress test mode include automated remote control of AFL optical switches for testing MTP/MPO connections and/or high ﬁbre count cables; and ability to store test results automatically as .SOR ﬁles, which can be uploaded for reporting using the TRM 2.0 Test Results Manager software.

FleXpress test mode is available for the FlexScan FS200-300 (High Dynamic Range, 1310 & 1550nm) and FS200-304 (High Dynamic Range, 1310, 1550 & 1650nm) models.

AFL is oﬀering a FREE FleXpress introductory upgrade with all new FS200-300 and FS200-304 FlexScan OTDR models until March 31.

