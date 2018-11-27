AFL division achieves milestone 5M safe work hours

I would like to enquire about AFL Telecommunications

AFL’s accessories division reached a record-breaking milestone of 5,000,000 safe work hours, representing more than 20 years without a lost time accident. This division specialises in the fabrication and assembly of aluminium, steel and bronze parts for the electrical utility and rail transit markets. Accessories associates use hand tooling and CNC machinery extensively to create these heavy parts, exposing them to potential hand injuries every day.

“This is a milestone testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates to work safely, and AFL’s commitment to our core values through training and investment in creating a safe work environment,” commented Eric Borowicz, General Manager for AFL’s accessories division.

Safe work hours equates to the cumulative number of work hours in the facility since the last event, which resulted in an associate missing a day of work as a result of a workplace accident.

“Given the type of industrial business this division operates in, this is an exceptional accomplishment and a great testament to our workforce,” explained Jody Gallagher, president and CEO of AFL.

AFL provides superior performance and reliability for electric power utilities and rail companies. Drawing on the experience gained from over 80 years of designing and manufacturing accessory products, AFL helps to improve the reliability of critical electrical and optical infrastructure used for the transmission and distribution of electricity.

AFL’s accessories products are manufactured in Duncan, SC in a facility that is certified to ISO 4001 and ISO 9001:2015 standards.

For additional information on AFL, its products and services, please visit www.AFLglobal.com.