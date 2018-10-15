AFL associates donate $17,000 to United Way

The Test & Inspection Division of AFL Global completed their annual United Way campaign with the total donation amounting to $17,000. The donation was distributed to local United Way organisations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts with Granite United Way receiving $8,000 and United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley receiving $9,000.

Supported by AFL’s associates and their Community Outreach Program, this year’s donation increased by 21 percent over last year.

According to Séan Adam, general manager for AFL’s Test & Inspection Division, their local United Way organisations have first-hand knowledge of their communities’ greatest needs, which are communicated to AFL associates. The associates responded to the need and made a difference, he added.

This year’s United Way campaign theme was ‘Lights. Camera. Take Action’. Through AFL’s Community Outreach Program, donations were matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100 and for those new to the United Way campaign, donations were matched dollar-for-dollar with no limit.

AFL locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Washington participated in the campaign, which generated $325,000 for United Way organisations in the United States. AFL locations internationally also supported the annual campaign, helping raise $352,000+ worldwide.

AFL has an extensive Community Outreach Program that provides grants, sponsorships, associate engagement projects, disaster relief and more. For additional information on AFL and its community initiatives, please visit www.AFLglobal.com.