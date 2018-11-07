AFL adds FOCIS Duel connector inspection system to T&I range

The FOCIS Duel fibre optic connector inspection system is part of the Test & Inspection equipment range released by AFL Telecommunications in the ANZ region in 2018.

Building on their highly successful FOCIS Flex design, AFL has brought a new level of speed and efficiency to connector inspection with the new FOCIS Duel.

The FOCIS Duel fibre optic connector inspection system contains two ports: the first is fully-featured with the same capabilities as the FOCIS Flex, while the second port is a fast and convenient female-style adapter for patch-cord viewing, with auto-focus and 2X zoom capabilities. This added capability allows technicians to inspect connectors on bulkhead adapters (Port 1) and patch cords (Port 2) without swapping adaptor tips.

The FOCIS Duel is a self-contained, tether-free, compact, handheld inspection solution, available with more than three dozen tips supporting all commonly used connector types. The new Port 2 adapter tips are available for all common connector types – Universal 1.25mm and 2.5mm, SC and LC in both UPC and APC polish types. With the press of a single button, Port 1 of the FOCIS Duel auto-focuses, captures, centres and analyses the end-face image to industry standard IEC 61300-3-35 (2015), IPC, AT&T and user-deﬁned criteria.

The FOCIS Duel can be used independently thanks to the rechargeable battery and integrated 2.4" colour TFT LCD screen. The inspection system can perform cleanliness analysis and store Port 1 images and reports locally. It works with the AFL FOCIS App (iOS and Android), which provides a comprehensive and user-friendly feature set as well as connectivity with AFL’s cloud-based aeRos workﬂow automation platform.

The FOCIS Duel is an optimal tool for optical network installation, turn-up, troubleshooting and maintenance, and also provides veriﬁcation that proper connector cleaning practices are being used.