Full range of test and inspection equipment released in ANZ region

AFL Global released a full range of test and inspection equipment in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. Truly a one-stop shop for complete fibre optic solutions, AFL is the only company in the ANZ region that can provide end-to-end solutions for fibre optic networks.

“We manufacture the cable in our local facility; we provide the very best splicing equipment; and now we provide the testing equipment - all under one brand,” says Stefano Verardo, Product Manager.

Customers benefit immensely with AFL’s single-vendor solution providing the assurance that they are dealing with fibre optic experts who can cover the entire gamut of their needs. Fujikura splicers have long been recognised as the best in the market and AFL has used this technical expertise to develop the highest quality range of test and inspection equipment (T&I) that offers ease of use, cost-effectiveness and feature-packed solutions.

Customers can also have their test and inspection equipment serviced and maintained right here in ANZ by AFL staff, ensuring faster turnaround and more responsive support.

AFL’s T&I products are designed to provide accurate results every time, and engineered to endure external plant environments, with their intuitive user interfaces providing quick results without complicated training requirements.

AFL’s product lines include optical time domain reflectometers (OTDRs), loss testing kits, inspection and cleaning, fibre identifiers, fault locators and more.