Fujikura Fibre Optic Splicers and Cleavers by AFL Global

Field Splicing Solutions:

Fujikura’s long established and reliable field models include splicing equipment for all common applications and environments such as single fibre, ribbon and FTTx splicing applications. Also included within the product set are specialty splicing applications such as FUSEConnect®. Unique features include:

• Ruggedised construction

• Automatic ARC calibration technology 

• User-selectable clamping method – sheath clamp or fibre holder 

• Dual monitor positioning • Auto-start splicing and tube heater operation

• Internet firmware updates

Fujikura’s pioneering culture and keen focus on exceptional quality over the past three decades have established Fujikura as the leader in fusion splicing technology.

