Fibre Optic Test and Inspection by AFL Global

AFL's test and inspection products consistently meet and exceed customer needs. We deliver exceptional fibre optic testing equipment and outstanding service. Our ISO 9001:2008 certification and quality practices ensure you receive excellent products and documentation.

AFL products are designed to provide accurate results every time. They are engineered to endure outside plant environments, and feature intuitive user interfaces that provide quick results without complicated training requirements. Product lines include optical time domain reflectometers (OTDRs), loss testing kits, inspection and cleaning, fibre identifiers, fault locators and more.

Accessories

Aeros

Fibre Optic Inspection

Fibre Inspection & Cleaning

Loss Testing

oEncircled Flux

oLoss Test Sets

oOptical Light Sources

oOptical Power Meters

Network Simulators

Optical Fibre Identifiers

Optical Testing

OTDRs and Fault Locators

oSinglemode and Multimode OTDRs for LAN/WAN

oSinglemode OTDRs and Fault Locators for Telco / Broadband

Rogue

Software

Talk Sets and Attenuators

Visual Fault Identifiers

xWDM Test