Fibre optic cable by AFL Global

AFL’s portfolio of fibre optic cable products is unmatched. Beginning with optical ground wire (OPGW), introduced in 1984 as AFL’s flagship product, the line now spans to fibre optic cabling solutions being used in the world’s harshest environments, including those above ground, below ground and even underwater.With AFL, it always begins with quality products. Since the first use of fibre optics, AFL has led the way with innovative cable products that deliver exceptional solutions for our customers. Our robust product line is now in service in over 100 countries around the world. Our manufacturing facility in Tottenham, Victoria produces a wide variety of products to suit an extensive range of applications including: