AFL wins Silver at Laser Focus World Innovators Awards Program

Leading fibre optic manufacturer AFL Global was honoured with a Silver award at the annual Laser Focus World Innovators Awards program. AFL received the award for their LZM-110A+ LAZERMaster, a splicing, glass processing and fibre ablation machine. The Silver award recognises “a very good innovation that resulted in marked improvement over previous methods employed, approaches taken or products/systems used”.

Brad Hendrix, global speciality market manager for AFL said, “It’s innovations like this and those of the Fujikura speciality product family that will ensure customers continue to see us as the market leader in fibre optic glass processing.”

The LZM-110A+ LAZERMaster uses a CO2 laser heat source to perform splicing, tapering (to create MFAs), lensing, ablation (for cleaving and mode stripping) and other glass shaping operations with glass diameters up to 2.3mm. The high-resolution optical analysis system works in conjunction with onboard firmware for fully automatic splicing, tapering and other glass shaping processes.

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Laser Focus World, said "This prestigious program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognise the most innovative products and services in the photonics and optoelectronics industry. Our 2018 Honourees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact."

The Innovators Awards are judged by a panel of senior expert professionals, based on innovation, value to the user, sustainability, meeting a defined need, collaboration and impact.