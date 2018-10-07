Search
AFL North Carolina operations receive gold award for safety

By AFL Global 07 October 2018
article image AFL Team with Commissioner Cherie Berry: (L-R) Dominick Arrigo, Tom McLeod, Commissioner Cherie Berry, Brady Hudson, Ramces Alejo and Geoff VanderVeen.
Two AFL Global locations in North Carolina were recognised by the North Carolina Department of Labor and the Union County Chamber of Commerce for excellence in safety.

AFL’s Raleigh team was recognised for one year with an incident rate at least 50 percent below the industry average while AFL’s Monroe team was recognised for nine years with the rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction at least 50 percent below the industry average. Both teams received a gold award.

“Safety is a top priority at all AFL locations,” commented Geoff VanderVeen, EHS director for AFL. “We’re exceptionally proud of these teams for their hard work and dedication to our customers, to AFL and to their commitment to safety.”

AFL’s North Carolina operations support businesses such as financial institutions, government complexes, healthcare, education and more with services including structured cable, data centre, DAS solutions, wireless solutions, AV, support and maintenance.

