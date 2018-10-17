AFL Monroe NC associates raise $5,000 for United Way

The United Way of Central Carolinas received a $5,000 donation through the efforts of AFL Global associates from Monroe NC. Facilitated by AFL’s Community Outreach Program as part of their annual United Way campaign, this year’s donation was twice the amount raised last year.

“Our associates understand the need in our community and demonstrated their willingness to take action to help others,” commented Seneca Mullins. “They were definitely engaged and it showed in this donation. We hope to continue this progress for years to come.”

This year’s United Way campaign theme was “’Lights. Camera. Take Action.’ with associates hearing from a United Way representative about the organisations supported by United Way through its program. Through AFL’s Community Outreach Program, donations were matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100 and for those new to the United Way campaign, donations were matched dollar-for-dollar with no limit.

AFL locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Washington participated in the campaign, which generated a total amount of $325,000 in the United States. AFL locations internationally also supported the annual campaign, culminating in a $352,000 donation to communities worldwide.

AFL has an extensive Community Outreach Program that provides grants, sponsorships, associate engagement projects, disaster relief and more. For additional information on AFL and its community initiatives, please visit www.AFLglobal.com.