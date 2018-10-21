AFL awards $10K scholarship grant to YMCA of Greater Spartanburg

The grant provided by AFL will support the YMCA’s summer camp program for children and the cancer survivorship program

AFL Global presented a $10,000 grant to the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg for programs that specifically target children and families in the region. Part of AFL’s Community Outreach Program, which provides funds, associate engagement projects, disaster relief and more, to local communities, the grant will support the YMCA’s summer camp program for children and the cancer survivorship program.

The YMCA Childcare program consists of Summer Day Camp, After School, Childwatch and free drop-in care programs for young children, specifically ages six through 12. Summer Day Camp is a weekly program for children, which includes educational games, field trips, tutoring and more. The Afterschool Program provides a structured, nurturing environment for children to receive tutoring if needed and time to complete their homework. The cancer survivorship program gives assistance to cancer survivors in their recovery. Called LIVESTRONG, the program is delivered through a partnership with the Livestrong Foundation.

David Ozmore, branch executive manager for the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg says that programs such as the Afterschool and Summer Day Camp have facilitated academic and social improvements in the children who attend while the cancer survivorship program allows patients to grow at their own pace and bond with other survivors.

The grant provided by AFL will support both of these programs and enable families to take part in activities at the YMCA, he added.

For additional information on AFL and its community initiatives, visit www.AFLglobal.com.