AFL associates raise $352K at annual giving campaign

AFL Global associates helped raise over $352,000 as part of the company’s 2nd annual giving campaign, ‘Imagine That!’. The annual campaign supports their associates’ financial donations to organisations in the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico and New Zealand – all locations where AFL has operations.

The 2018 ‘Imagine That!’ fundraiser saw a 21 percent increase over the previous year’s campaign with more than $352,000 raised for organisations worldwide.

“This year’s campaign demonstrates that our associates live our core value of ‘Community Engagement’,” commented Corie Culp, community relations manager for AFL. “AFL associates are exceptionally generous and their compassion is making a difference for children and families worldwide.”

This year’s campaign theme was “Lights. Camera. Take Action”, with associates hearing from representatives of various organisations in their communities. Through AFL’s Community Outreach Program, donations were matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100 and for those new to the annual campaign, donations were matched dollar-for-dollar with no limit.

AFL US locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Washington supported local United Way organisations and generated $325,000. AFL locations internationally also supported the annual campaign, donating to various local organisations chosen by associates, and increased the financial impact to over $352,000.

AFL’s extensive Community Outreach Program provides grants, sponsorships, associate engagement projects, disaster relief and more. For additional information on AFL and its community initiatives, visit www.AFLglobal.com.