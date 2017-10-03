Passive Commercial Wastewater Solution Saves Thousands of Dollars

I would like to enquire about Advanced Enviro-Septic

White Beach Tourist Park in Tasmania have recently completed an upgrade of their onsite wastewater treatment facility.

The client’s requests for treatment facility include:

Low running cost & little to no maintenance

A product that could handle the extreme fluctuation of effluent loadings

and, lastly but most importantly, to be within the clients budget

When it comes to designing a system that can handle excess of 20,000 litres per day, trying to comply with today’s wastewater standards, council regulations and satisfying your clients requests this can be a bug ask.

The Advanced Enviro-Septic was the only product that is scalable enough to meet all of the client’s requests.

The system was designed by Richard Mason from Onsite Assessments Tasmania and installed by Ben Harris Plumbing. The installation was completed by 2 plumbers and 2 machines within 6 days.