Advanced Enviro-Septic (AES)
Advanced Enviro-Septic™ is an effective, passive onsite wastewater treatment system for residential, commercial and community use.
The Cost Advantage
- Smaller installations require smaller excavations, smaller crews, less time and less fill material
- Light weight components install quickly and are easy to handle and transport
- Never needs electricity or replacement media
- Requires no expensive mechanisms, computer controls or maintenance contracts
- Durable components made with a significant amount of recycled plastic, requiring no replacement and lasting indefinitely
The Design Advantage
- Versatile products that offer a great number of installation options.
- Can be used in many configurations and requires a smaller area than conventional systems.
- Adaptable in size from the smallest seasonal residence to large commercial and community installations, mining camps, schools, hospitals, national parks, caravan parks, and service stations.
- Can be installed in a Multi-Level™ configurations.
The Reliability Advantage
Enviro-Septic® Technology uses an all natural process that requires no pumps filters or othermechanical devices to effectively treat wastewater.
- No movable parts to break down
- No media to replace
- No clogging bacterial surface
- No electricity required
The Unique Treatment
AES provide multiple living, breathing ecosystems that treat wastewater contaminants before releasing treated wastewater into the surrounding soils.
Advantages Over Other Systems
- Combines treatment and dispersal into one small footprint
- Costs much less to purchase and install
- Adjusts easily to difficult sites and slopes
- Treats wastewater more effectively
- Installs more quickly
- Tested and certified by Third Party certification assessment bodies worldwide
- No moving parts or computer controls to maintain
- No mechanical devices
- No replacement media
- No filters
Advanced Enviro-Septic information and contact details
