Advanced Enviro-Septic (AES)

Advanced Enviro-Septic™ is an effective, passive onsite wastewater treatment system for residential, commercial and community use.

The Cost Advantage

Smaller installations require smaller excavations, smaller crews, less time and less fill material

Light weight components install quickly and are easy to handle and transport

Never needs electricity or replacement media

Requires no expensive mechanisms, computer controls or maintenance contracts

Durable components made with a significant amount of recycled plastic, requiring no replacement and lasting indefinitely

The Design Advantage

Versatile products that offer a great number of installation options.

Can be used in many configurations and requires a smaller area than conventional systems.

Adaptable in size from the smallest seasonal residence to large commercial and community installations, mining camps, schools, hospitals, national parks, caravan parks, and service stations.

Can be installed in a Multi-Level™ configurations.

The Reliability Advantage

Enviro-Septic® Technology uses an all natural process that requires no pumps filters or othermechanical devices to effectively treat wastewater.

No movable parts to break down

No media to replace

No clogging bacterial surface

No electricity required

The Unique Treatment

AES provide multiple living, breathing ecosystems that treat wastewater contaminants before releasing treated wastewater into the surrounding soils.

Advantages Over Other Systems