Advanced Enviro-Septic (AES)

Advanced Enviro-Septic™ is an effective, passive onsite wastewater treatment system for residential, commercial and community use.

The Cost Advantage

  • Smaller installations require smaller excavations, smaller crews, less time and less fill material
  • Light weight components install quickly and are easy to handle and transport
  • Never needs electricity or replacement media
  • Requires no expensive mechanisms, computer controls or maintenance contracts
  • Durable components made with a significant amount of recycled plastic, requiring no replacement and lasting indefinitely

The Design Advantage

  • Versatile products that offer a great number of installation options.
  • Can be used in many configurations and requires a smaller area than conventional systems.
  • Adaptable in size from the smallest seasonal residence to large commercial and community installations, mining camps, schools, hospitals, national parks, caravan parks, and service stations.
  • Can be installed in a Multi-Level™ configurations.

The Reliability Advantage

Enviro-Septic® Technology uses an all natural process that requires no pumps filters or othermechanical devices to effectively treat wastewater.

  • No movable parts to break down
  • No media to replace
  • No clogging bacterial surface
  • No electricity required

The Unique Treatment

AES provide multiple living, breathing ecosystems that treat wastewater contaminants before releasing treated wastewater into the surrounding soils.

Advantages Over Other Systems

  • Combines treatment and dispersal into one small footprint
  • Costs much less to purchase and install
  • Adjusts easily to difficult sites and slopes
  • Treats wastewater more effectively
  • Installs more quickly
  • Tested and certified by Third Party certification assessment bodies worldwide
  • No moving parts or computer controls to maintain
  • No mechanical devices
  • No replacement media
  • No filters

 

