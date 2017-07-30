Heavy duty magnetic cable hooks preventing trip hazards

Adept Direct has introduced a new range of heavy duty magnetic cable holders designed to organise hanging hoses, cables, power leads and pneumatic lines so as to prevent dangerous trip hazards on building sites or workshops.

Measuring 120mm wide x 250mm high, and weighing a mere 0.3kg, Adept’s magnetic bracket can be easily attached to any steel surface from steel site sheds and steel fencing to purlins and steel framing among others, using the large round zinc plated 25kg magnet. Just slide the cable magnet sideways to reinstall into a new location.

Key features of Adept Direct’s magnetic cable hooks include non-conductive HDPE strap simply looped under any hose, lead or cable and clipped into the top locking mechanism; ability to be quickly detached and moved to any area requiring cable holders in a few seconds; no-tool operation with no screws to undo; support for multiple cables, air lines, electrical leads and hoses; high visibility, bright orange HDPE cable strap for increased safety; and zinc plated magnet and cable hook designed for durability.

Adept Direct’s magnetic cable hooks are also available online.