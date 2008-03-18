THE UNIQUE 3D BOX ON DEMAND MACHINE

CMC CartonWrap is an automatic carton packaging system capable of creating dynamic cardboard boxes from a continuous fanfold corrugated material.

Designed to address the needs of shippers, such as e-commerce and fulfilment companies, that need to procure and stock multiple size boxes to satisfy varying packaging needs.

This integrated solution is designed to help companies that use large amounts of boxes of different sizes, such as e-commerce and fulfilment companies that need to send out several boxes of different sizes according to the orders received.

CARTONWRAP produces boxes from a simple and inexpensive corrugated fanfold in real-time, each one unique to the products being boxed. The real-time format change is managed automatically through product recognition or directly from a database ensuring high flexibility of processing. High productivity with speeds of up to 15 boxes per minute. System can be expanded to add print systems (Packvertising) for logos, trademarks or any other information directly to the box, further allowing each box to be unique. Labelling systems can be integrated according to shipping method needs.

PackVertizing

The capability to produce different sized packages with variable personalized messages and images dynamically, using client's databases or unique barcodes. This unique concept was created in 2016 by CMC Srl and combines the award winning CMC CartonWrap technology with Full Colour Inkjet personalisation on the package.