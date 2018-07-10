Great Pagoda, Kew, Returns to 18th Century Glory with Help from 3D Systems

I would like to enquire about 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing

3D Systems On Demand Manufacturing experts help restore UNESCO World Heritage Site with scan-to-CAD workflow and SLS printing

Restoration is a major undertaking. Beyond the painstaking

care essential to preserve and stabilise historical structures, restoration includes lots of research and planning to return relics to a known or assumed state with as much integrity as possible.

Watch the video

Contact our team of On Demand Manufacturing experts today for a quote or advice:

T: +61 3 9819 4422 E: info.asiapac@3dsystems.com