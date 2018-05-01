3D Systems go with the Flow – Written by Monash Motorsport SAE

I would like to enquire about 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing

3D Systems provides 3D printed prototypes, industry-leading advice and more to the Monash Motorsport SAE team

At 3D Systems, we appreciate the important role industry collaboration plays in educating and empowering future generations of engineers. There’s no better example of this than the ongoing sponsorship 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing provides to the Monash Motorsport SAE team, from complementary 3D printed prototypes to industry leading advice and more, helping the team achieve excellence on and off the track.

The Monash Motorsport team recently published a blog post highlighting the importance of the relationship between them and 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing. Read the blog here.

Contact our in-house experts for more information on our complete On Demand Manufacturing services.

info.asiapac@3dsystems.com | +61 3 9819 4422