Search
Home > 3D Systems go with the Flow – Written by Monash Motorsport SAE
Related Supplier News
Emirates Uses SLS Printing For Better Fuel Economy and Supply Chain Efficiency
Emirates Uses SLS Printing For Better ...
Flame retardant nylon material and 3D Systems SLS printing help airline lower weight of in-cabin parts for significant operational cost savings.
Direct metal printing helps manufacture lean and green heat exchanger
Direct metal printing helps manufacture ...
CEEE partnered with 3D Systems to increase the efficiency of a 1kW heat exchanger by 20 percent while reducing weight and size.
3D printed casting patterns for metal parts production
3D printed casting patterns for ...
3D Systems offers both wax and resin materials for investment casting applications.

3D Systems go with the Flow – Written by Monash Motorsport SAE

By 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing 01 May 2018
Supplier News
article image 3D Systems provides 3D printed prototypes, industry-leading advice and more to the Monash Motorsport SAE team
logo
0398194422

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

At 3D Systems, we appreciate the important role industry collaboration plays in educating and empowering future generations of engineers. There’s no better example of this than the ongoing sponsorship 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing provides to the Monash Motorsport SAE team, from complementary 3D printed prototypes to industry leading advice and more, helping the team achieve excellence on and off the track.

The Monash Motorsport team recently published a blog post highlighting the importance of the relationship between them and 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing. Read the blog here.

Contact our in-house experts for more information on our complete On Demand Manufacturing services.

info.asiapac@3dsystems.com | +61 3 9819 4422

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

3D Prototyping