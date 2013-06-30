Quickparts Rapid Prototyping. High-quality design prototypes in as little as 24 hours

Search

Quickparts is now part of 3D Systems On Demand Manufacturing services. Quickparts offers designers and engineers the ability to produce 3D printed rapid prototypes in as little as 24 hours using a variety of metal and plastic materials. Quick-turn prototyping services include 3D selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA), and full-color ColorJet 3D printing (CJP).

Our Quickparts 3D printing and prototyping production centres offer fast design iterations, physical proof-of-concept and performance testing, scale models, and functional testing. We offer unparalleled access to the tools of modern manufacturing, giving you the ability to test form, fit, and function repeatedly and with an accurate representation of the final product or part. We provide a smart and cost-effective alternative to design new products and solve engineering challenges.

Upload your design model, input requirements, and place your 3D printed prototype order within minutes. Our talented design production specialists turn projects around with the highest quality output in the industry.

3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing – Asia Pacific. information and contact details

Contact 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing – Asia Pacific.

address map
5 Lynch Street
Hawthorn
VIC 3122
Tel: +61 3 9819 4422
Fax: +61 3 9819 4408

