3D Systems On Demand Manufacturing provides completely integrated short-run and low-volume production services for the manufacturing of quick-turn, rapid prototypes and production components in a variety of plastic and metal materials. Our low-volume manufacturing services help refine prototypes and designs for manufacturing, so partners can verify intent before investing in production tooling.

We offer the widest array of production technologies on the market, helping to bridge the gap between prototyping and full-scale production. Our application engineers consult with partners to make key decisions related to materials, processes, and quality—whether it is injection moulding, casting, tooling, additive manufacturing, or other types of advanced production.