Appearance models. Functional models with exceptional detail and accuracy.

3D Systems offers a wide range of materials and processes, from 3D printing to injection moulding, that combine to create real, functional appearance models that bring design concepts to reality; in both plastics and metals. We are the 3D appearance modelling partner to some of the world’s most recognized automotive brands and industrial and consumer goods manufacturing companies.

Appearance models allow for simulation tests, aerodynamic wind tunnel analyses, trade show support, human factors tests, and design verification. Using a combination of materials and technology, we are able to produce appearance models with working hinges, wheels, lighting, electronics, and accurate colours, with functional accuracy.