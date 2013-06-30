Search

Appearance models. Functional models with exceptional detail and accuracy.

by 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing – Asia Pacific.
Visit Website
logo
0398194422

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

3D Systems offers a wide range of materials and processes, from 3D printing to injection moulding, that combine to create real, functional appearance models that bring design concepts to reality; in both plastics and metals. We are the 3D appearance modelling partner to some of the world’s most recognized automotive brands and industrial and consumer goods manufacturing companies.

Appearance models allow for simulation tests, aerodynamic wind tunnel analyses, trade show support, human factors tests, and design verification. Using a combination of materials and technology, we are able to produce appearance models with working hinges, wheels, lighting, electronics, and accurate colours, with functional accuracy.

3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing – Asia Pacific. information and contact details

Related 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing – Asia Pacific. News

Supplier news
Additive manufacturer 3D Systems partners with asteroid miner
30/06/13 - Planetary Resources and 3D printing company 3D Systems have announced a partnership this week, working towards the goal of mining asteroids in space.
Supplier news
3D Systems to acquire manufacturer of direct metal 3D printers
21/06/13 - 3D Systems will acquire approximately 80 percent of Phenix Systems.
Supplier news
New 3D Systems ProJet 5000 3D printers deliver large format precision plus speed
31/08/12 - 3D Systems Asia-Pacific announces the release of the new ProJet 5000 large format professional 3D printers.
Supplier news
3D Systems introduces ProJet 7000 production 3D printers
25/05/12 - 3D Systems Asia-Pacific announces the introduction of the new ProJet 7000 production 3D printer.
Supplier news
Typography embraces 3D printing
11/04/12 - Graphic designer and typographer, Luca Ionescu approached 3D Systems Asia-Pacific for a 3D printing solution to produce a long-lasting 3D sculptural piece for an upcoming exhibition.
View all 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing – Asia Pacific. news

Contact 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing – Asia Pacific.

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
5 Lynch Street
Hawthorn
VIC 3122
Tel: +61 3 9819 4422
Fax: +61 3 9819 4408

Contact 3D Systems, On Demand Manufacturing – Asia Pacific.

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

3d | 3D Printing | 3d Cad | 3D Cad Modelling | 3d Digital Technology | 3D Printers | 3d technology | 3D Colour Printers | 3d Modelling Services | 3D Modelling Software | 3D Modelling Systems | 3d printing services | 3d Prototypes |
View All