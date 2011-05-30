Advanced Prototyping. Reliable quality and service for product development

3D Systems works with the world’s leading companies in automotive, aerospace, health, and other major industries to design, build, test, certify, and manufacture the next generation of innovative products. Our industry-leading On Demand Manufacturing group provides access to the most experienced team of manufacturing and design production experts in the industry. We help our partners navigate the various production technologies to determine whether a project is best suited to additive technologies or traditional processes such as CNC, sheet metal, or cast urethane. Our partners rely on us to help them decide how best to construct their next generation of products and devices.

Concept Modelling Advanced prototyping and concept modelling give design and engineering teams the ability to view and test products in real-world environments. A finished 3D printed concept model helps communicate ideas that transform digital CAD files on a screen into final products for user testing, design verification, or product design iterations. 3D printed concept models help bridge the gap between Quickparts rapid prototyping of simple designs and final production design. Concept models allow ideas to be communicated to broader teams for approval, design revisions, or marketing purposes. Advanced prototyping and concept modelling speed product development life cycles, allowing iterative proof-of-concept testing and helping test design features and functionality early in the design process. Many times, advanced prototypes require multiple manufacturing technologies in order to create the desired final product. With our full suite of services, we are able to combine 3D printing prototyping with conventional CNC machining and low-volume injection moulding to meet the needs of virtually every design team. Functional Prototypes 3D printed functional prototypes enable real-world product development and testing to take place before costly investments in production tooling. By creating 3D printed functional prototypes, teams can test various thermoplastic materials in real-world environments to see how high-performance prototypes perform under thermal, chemical, and mechanical stresses of everyday product use. These realistic prototypes can take on the appearance of your final finished product, including colour and material selection. Manufacturing processes can be explored using functional prototypes to determine part weight, assembly process, and overall manufacturability.