Vicor expands high voltage bus converter family

Vicor Corporation, a leading manufacturer of high performance modular power components, announces the expansion of their high voltage bus converter family with the introduction of a new DC-DC converter module in a ChiP package.

The new BCM6123TD1E2663Txx is a high-density, high-efficiency, fixed ratio DC-DC converter module in a ChiP package, which operates from a 384 VDC nominal input and delivers an isolated and Safety Extra Low Voltage (SELV) 24V secondary output. The new BCM6123 ChiP is offered in a through-hole form factor measuring 61mm x 23mmx 7.26mm.

The introduction of the new BCM6123TD1E2663Txx expands Vicor’s family of high voltage bus converters to include K=1/8 (384-48VNOM), K=1/32 (384-12VNOM), and the new K=1/16 (384-24VNOM).

Designed for industrial, telecom, and lighting applications, Vicor’s high voltage bus converters give system designers a simple and cost effective means to create common bus voltages of 12V, 24V, and 48V directly from 384VDC.

Based on the patented Sine-Amplitude Converter topology, high voltage BCM ChiPs are able to reach peak efficiencies of 98% and achieve power densities up to 2400W/in³. These flexible modules can be easily paralleled into high power arrays and outputs can be put in series to achieve higher VOUT. In addition, the high voltage BCMs are offered with either analogue or digital signal interface; all BCMs feature an operating temperature range of -40°C to 100°C.

Since all Vicor BCMs are bi-directional, designers have the opportunity to incorporate this unique feature in new designs to enhance system functionality.

High voltage BCMs also allow designers to reduce the amount of bulk capacitance needed at the load by utilising the Sine-Amplitude Converter’s low AC impedance relative to the downstream regulator, effectively ‘reflecting’ the capacitance across the module.

With the new K=1/16 model, 500 µF of 24V point-of-load capacitance can be effectively provided by 2 µF on the module’s primary side.

