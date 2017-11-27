Push pull connector series now in a waterproof version

Yamaichi Electronics has added a new waterproof model to their Y-Circ P push-pull connector series.

Based on the technology of the Y-Circ P product family from Yamaichi Electronics, which can be connected to existing circular push-pull connectors on the market, the new IP68-compliant waterproof T-series comes in a miniaturised form, delivering several advantages.

Key features of the new T-series waterproof push pull connectors include a one-piece collet for error-free installation; optimised mechanism for reliable locking providing for higher mating cycles; and special pin assignment for high-speed data transmission and interference-free transmission of signals up to 10 Gbps.

Miniaturisation for reduced cost, space requirement and installation effort

The new jack is housed in the same reduced installation space as the basic compact jack of the existing B-series, together with the contact carrier and housing coding. The IP68 sealing not only has similar dimensions, but also integrates the entire locking mechanism, allowing reuse of the B-series insulators.

One-piece collet for error-free installation

The optimised cable sealing enables a robust, faster and less risky installation of the new waterproof connector. Unlike commercially available connectors with up to three parts, the cable sealing has been reduced to a single sealing collet in the T-series, simplifying installation and minimising the risk of seal damage.

Optimised mechanical system for reliable locking

The optimised locking system in the new T-series design features just two ratchet hooks to provide support during installation instead of the standard three or more pieces. The significantly extended hooks allow high mating cycles to be achieved, and also provide the same coding as the B-series.

Produced in Germany

The new waterproof Y-Circ P T-series push pull connectors are produced by Yamaichi Electronics in Germany with the in-house manufacturing benefitting from high production depth and extensive experience in connector production and cable assembly. The Product Configurator (configurator.yamaichi.de) provides the first introduction for prospective customers.

Availability

Currently, the T-series is available in size 09 as cable connectors and cable sockets and as PCB sockets in various versions.

Matthias Schuster, Product Manager for the complete Y-Circ P product family at Yamaichi Electronics, says, "The waterproof T-series of the push-pull connector Y-Circ P is the next innovation step that opens up entirely new areas of application. Data rates of up to 10 Gbps offer sufficient reserves for future data transmission tasks in industrial and data networking applications."

Yamaichi Electronics will be showcasing the Y-Circ P T-series waterproof push pull connectors at the SPS IPC Drives 2017 exhibition in Nürnberg, 28-30 November at Stand 315 in Hall 9.

For more information, please visit the Yamaichi Electronics website www.yamaichi.eu or call +49 (0) 89-4 51 09-0.