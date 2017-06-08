New Cool-Power ZVS buck regulator with higher power offering

Vicor has added a new product to the Cool-Power ZVS buck regulator portfolio with a 48V (30-60Vin) input.

The PI3526-00-LGIZ delivers a higher current offering to the existing PI354x portfolio, enabling scalable power options for 48V Direct to Point of Load (PoL) applications. The PI3526-00-LGIZ is a 12V output regulator, supplying up to 18A, and packaged in a 10x14mm LGA SiP package.

Incorporating all the industry-leading features of Vicor’s existing 48V Cool-Power ZVS buck regulators, the new PI352x portfolio extends performance by delivering twice the power of the PI354x regulators using only a 40% larger package.

The PI3526-00-LGIZ requires only an output inductor and minimal passives for a complete cost effective design that consumes less than 740mm² of PCB real estate. Designed to be easily paralleled in combinations of up to three regulators, the PI352x regulators can be scaled to support applications with even higher load currents.

The PI352x family addresses the growing need for 48V Direct to PoL solutions in many applications including lighting, communications, automotive equipment, and data centre applications. Cool-Power ZVS regulators are focused on high power density and high efficiency along with simple operation, resulting in best-in-class performance.

