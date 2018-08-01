High-speed door range from the Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has announced the launch of a range of high-speed doors suitable for a range of commercial and industrial applications.

Equipped with the latest European access control technology, this Australian made product allows optimum, safe & reliable performance at speeds of up to 1.5m per second with programmable features such as variable speed control, soft start/stop/hold open features and battery back up,all with a single phase PLC control system. Remote control, IR motion sensors, induction floor loops, PE sensors and pressure sensitive bottom rails are just a few of the many innovative access control and safety options options available.

Available in a 99gsm or 1400gsm heavy duty fire retardant polyskin with heavy duty anodised extruded aluminium side guides and optional flexible bottom rail,this dynamic high speed door is suitable for both internal and external applications for sizing up to 7metres in width or 36 square metres overall dimension.For more detailed technical information see ATDC’s website at https://www.trellisdoors.com.au/products/commercial-industrial-doors/high-speed-doors

Applicable for controlling traffic flow in the vicinity of your entrance door and also controlling the atmosphere of your warehouse,coldroom,freezer room or cleanroom,its also ideal for securing hospitals,supermarkets,car washes,car parks,mining applications and process rooms.

Now available for sale in the Sydney,Canberra and Melbourne markets please contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website on https://www.trellisdoors.com.au/products/commercial-industrial-doors for further information on their quality high speed doors.