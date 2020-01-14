Digi-Key named a Top Ten Distributor by HC360

Leading global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Electronics was honoured as a Top Ten Distributor by HC360 at the 2019 China Internet of Things Industry Conference & Awards Ceremony.

The awards were jointly organised by HuiCong Electronics and HuiCong IOT websites, with winners selected by users of hc360.com, a panel of expert judges and market research.

“Digi-Key Electronics is thrilled to receive this award for the second time in a row,” said Tony Ng, vice president, global sales for Digi-Key Electronics.

“We are fully committed to the China market. On top of the non-stop increasing product selections, we continue to invest in local customer services and product delivery. Supporting local engineering demand and innovation are critical to our continued success in the country.”

“We are pleased to include Digi-Key in this group of top distributors,” said Suyu Yu, HuiCong Electronics assistant general manager.

“They are in fine company among other top distributors in our region, and we look forward to great things to come from them.”