Digi-Key & Machinechat partner to deliver IoT data management software

Machinechat’s JEDI One is an all-in-one software application for IoT developers and solution architects

Digi-Key Electronics has partnered with Machinechat to deliver the industry’s most affordable and easy-to-use IoT data management solution to accelerate IoT development and deployments. Digi-Key offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment.

Machinechat’s JEDI One is an all-in-one software application for IoT developers and solution architects to provision IoT data collection, visualisation, monitoring and local storage capabilities in minutes. Under terms of the partnership, Digi-Key will be the exclusive distributor of Machinechat’s JEDI One.

"We are excited to partner with Machinechat, an emerging leader in delivering easy-to-use and innovative IoT data management solutions," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business development for Digi-Key.

"The majority of today’s IoT projects are stalled or delayed due to the costs and complexity in developing custom software applications for each project, with as much as 50% or more of the cost to develop a prototype for developing custom software to process, store and present IoT data. Machinechat’s configurable all-in-one JEDI One IoT solution enables developers to readily integrate data collection, visualisation and monitoring into their IoT projects in minutes, saving them thousands of hours of custom software development."

“Digi-Key is a global distribution leader in providing best-of-breed technology tools and solutions that are helping to accelerate the development of tomorrow’s IoT solutions,” said E.E. Wang, chief marketing officer for Machinechat.

“We’re excited to partner with them to deliver our affordable and robust IoT software to the millions of engineers, developers and makers building IoT projects.”

For more information about Machinechat and to order JEDI One, please visit the Digi-Key website.